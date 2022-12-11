Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dover by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

