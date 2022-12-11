Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.