Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

