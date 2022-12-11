National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Denis Girouard Sells 19,864 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

