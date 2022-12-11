National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Denis Girouard Sells 19,864 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
