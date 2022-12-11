Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after buying an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

