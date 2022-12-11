NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,136,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 884,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. NCR’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

