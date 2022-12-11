Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Neogen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 534.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 372,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 247.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 104,487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Neogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.75 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

