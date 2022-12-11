Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Lowered by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $132.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $139,651.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

