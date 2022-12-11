NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,314 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NRDS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

