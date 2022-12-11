New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,767 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NFE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

