Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $271.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.