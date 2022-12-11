Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.