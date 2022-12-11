Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.
Moderna Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
