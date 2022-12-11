Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

