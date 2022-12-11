NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $525,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,648.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,978.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,315.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,252.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

