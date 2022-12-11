NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,648.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,978.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,315.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,252.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

