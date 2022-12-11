Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 111,239 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of REI opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.