Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 14,188 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.8 %

About MaxLinear

NYSE MXL opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

