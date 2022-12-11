Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 2,317 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,525.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F5 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,447. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

