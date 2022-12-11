Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 7,831 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.