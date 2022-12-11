Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardlytics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Cardlytics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CDLX opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $73.41.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardlytics Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
