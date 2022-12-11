Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 12,224 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $4,776,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

