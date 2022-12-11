Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 12,593 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $65.94 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

