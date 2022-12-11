Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 5,145 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $191.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.