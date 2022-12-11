Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $12.58 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $646.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

