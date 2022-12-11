Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

