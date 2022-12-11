Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 7,525 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 59.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3,379.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 28.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 75,819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,582,469. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

