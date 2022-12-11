Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.14.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

