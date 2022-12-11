Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 178,532 shares of company stock worth $6,975,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

