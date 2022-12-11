Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $864,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of GRWG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.02. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

