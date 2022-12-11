Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $870,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457,423 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $51,719,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 1.1 %

UPWK opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.



