Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $915,000 Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 188.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

