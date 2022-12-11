Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $181.54 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.