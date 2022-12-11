Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $936,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.