Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $962,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

