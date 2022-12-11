Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $972,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.40. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

