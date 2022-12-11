Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RFP opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.57. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.