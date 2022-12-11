Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $807,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 11.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MMS opened at $71.31 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
