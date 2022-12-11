Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $883,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 132.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.45. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

