Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $883,000 in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

