Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $908,000 in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $116,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

About Ardmore Shipping

Shares of ASC stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

