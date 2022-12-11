Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $960,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 378,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

