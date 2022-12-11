Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $65.86 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at $653,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

