Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of PBF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.