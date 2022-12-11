Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $948,000 Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,946 shares of company stock worth $3,124,940. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.01.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

