Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $952,000 Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $588.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,427.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172 shares of company stock worth $605,791. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.