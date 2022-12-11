Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

