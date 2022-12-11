Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

