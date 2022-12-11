Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

