Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $182.02.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.