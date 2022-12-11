Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $182.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
