Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 1,648 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $869,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

